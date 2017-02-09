Police release CCTV images following assault in Wellington

Police have released images of a group of males who may have witnessed an assault that occurred in Wellington just before Christmas.

Officers investigating the incident which happened at around 1am on Friday 16 December near Tan Bank believe the men were in the area at around the same time the assault occurred.

The assault occurred when a male left a town centre night club. The male was chased down Tan Bank and to the rear of the nightclub where he was assaulted.

It is believed he was punched, kicked and stamped on sustaining a split lip that required stitches, heavy bruising and swelling to his face and several small cuts to his face.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the assault and for any information that could help them progress their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1321 Heather Bateman at Malinsgate Police Station by calling 101 and requesting West Mercia Police ext 5965 referencing incident 75S of 16 December.