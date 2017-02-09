Open auditions to take place for Theatre Severn’s first in-house production

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn have announced open auditions ahead of the venue’s first in-house production.

Williams Shakespeare’s Macbeth will be performed across five days this April. Auditions seeking talented, ambitious, local performers for the roles of the witches will be held on Tuesday 21 and Monday 27 February.

The cast of Macbeth will be given the opportunity to work alongside highly respected director Loveday Ingram, fresh from her acclaimed production of The Rover for Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-avon.

Auditions will be held at Theatre Severn across three sessions, at 11am and 7pm on Tuesday 21 February and at 6.30pm on Monday 27 February. The auditions will be a mix of fun warm-ups, workshops and smaller group activities, with the Director and Assistant Director Vicki Duckett. Participants are advised to wear comfortable clothes and footwear, and to bring a recent photograph of themselves that the theatre may keep.

The roles of the witches have been played by both male and female performers in past professional productions, so these auditions are also open to both male and female performers of any ability, and no experience of performing Shakespeare is required. However, auditions are open to those living in Shropshire only. Children attending an audition must be accompanied by an adult.

Theatre Severn is seeking enthusiastic individuals that work well in a team, take direction well and are up for the challenge of performing alongside a professional cast. Full commitment is also required to the rehearsal schedule during April and the performance schedule from Tuesday 25 until Saturday 29 April.

Further information is available on the venue website theatresevern.co.uk and via the Box Office (01743 281281), where tickets to attend the production can also be purchased.