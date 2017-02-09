Motorcyclist seriously injured in Oswestry collision

A motorcyclist is being treated for potentially life threatening injuries following a collision in Oswestry on Saturday.

The collision involved a red Honda motorcycle and a black Vauxhall Astra.

Emergency Services including the Midlands Air Ambulance were called at around 3.40pm on Saturday to the junction of the A483 with Maesbury Road.

The motorcyclist, a 66 year old man from Shrewsbury suffered serious head, chest and leg injuries and was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Stoke Hospital where he is currently in the Critical Care Unit being treated for potentially life threatening injuries.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact PC 21108 Mark Cranfield by dialling 101 and quoting incident 0443s of 040217.