Great British Bake Off star to appear at Newport Show

Candice Brown, the winner of last year’s Great British Bake Off, will be the star attraction at one of Shropshire’s top one-day shows this year.

The PE teacher turned baker, who wowed judges with her showstopping creations on the hit series, will demonstrate her favourite recipes and share tips and behind the scene stories from life on Bake Off during her appearance at Newport Show’s Festival of Food on July 8.

The baker brought a touch to glamour to the famed tent with her vintage outfits and dramatic shades of lipstick and won the seventh series of the show.

Candice will head up the programme at the Festival of Food, which showcases the best of locally produced and sourced food and includes a Street Food Market and hands on activities for adults and children to reinforce the food journey from farm to fork.

The most famous bagpipe band on the planet, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, will headline the main ring entertainment and new to the Village Green this year will be demonstrations by the UK’s first and number one mountain bike tricks, stunts and skills display team, Team M.A.D (Mountain Bike Aerial Display).

The show at the Chetwynd Deer Park retains its strong links to agriculture with more than 140 livestock and sheep classes attracting farmers from across Shropshire, Staffordshire, the West Midlands and Cheshire.

There is also a horse show and a dog show featuring Crufts qualifying classes, vintage vehicle and machinery displays, live music, trade stands, antique stalls, a schools marquee, handicraft and horticulture competitions, and fairground rides.

Show President Richard Maddocks said the 2017 line up promised a fantastic day for the whole family.

“We’re really looking forward to a fabulous show in July with the line up that is already in place. Candice really made her mark on the Great British Bake Off and is a great ambassador for younger generations with her passion for home cooking so we can’t wait to see what she cooks up for us.

“Although the show has evolved over the years our agricultural roots remain at the heart of the show and the Festival of Food is an extension of that, allowing us to expand on the journey from farm to fork, so people know the important role farmers play.

“There are lots of other things to see and do for the whole family so it makes a really fun day out in the glorious setting of the deer park.”