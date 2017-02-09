Discount retailer tofs to open store in Church Stretton

Off-price retailer, tofs (The Original Factory Shop), is to unveil its brand new Church Stretton store next month.

Located just 50 metres from the High Street, the 6,800 sq ft site will create roughly 14 new jobs in the area and includes 4,582 sq ft of retail space.

The Church Stretton store opens on Saturday 11 March and will provide the latest in fashion and footwear, beauty, homewares and everyday essentials.

Adding a unique offering to Church Stretton’s shopping area, customers will be able to purchase desired brands at exclusively discounted prices. Fashion brands include the likes of Adidas, Birkenstock and Levis. Shoppers can also indulge in cosmetic labels including Clinique and Olay, as well as sought after fragrances such as Jean Paul Gaultier and Hugo Boss. Reduced prices on homeware include brands such as Tefal, Dyson and Russel Hobbs.

Julie Richards, area manager, said: “We’re really excited about the opening of our new store in Church Stretton and are happy to be part of the town’s development by creating new jobs within the local community. We can’t wait to deliver our promise of big brands at bargain prices to customers. The team have been working really hard to ensure the new store looks outstanding, enabling us to give customers a great shopping experience.”