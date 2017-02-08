Work due to start on Randlay Interchange improvements

Work is due to start next Monday on Randlay Interchange in south Telford as part of a broader programme to improve six key interchanges in the borough.

The works will ensure that Telford’s road network has the capacity to cope with anticipated developments, meaning congestion in the future is avoided.

They are part of the Telford Growth Point package which aims to increase the capacity of key junctions in Telford and Wrekin before residential and commercial developments take place.

Improvements will include work on the bridge decking and joints, resurfacing of the carriageway and installation of permanent traffic lights to improve traffic flow.

The new traffic lights will operate on a part time basis, the first to do so in the borough of Telford and Wrekin. This is achievable at Randlay as there are no pedestrian facilities and the high traffic flows are mainly in the peak period.

The time of operation is still to be determined and the impact of part time traffic lights including any safety implications will be monitored as a result of the introduction of the lights. However, there is no plan for part time lights to be introduced elsewhere in the borough.

It is anticipated that the works on Randlay Interchange will be completed by early April 2017.

Dominic Proud, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Service Delivery Manager for Highways, said: “We have worked closely with our contractor Alun Griffiths to minimise disruption during the work, the majority of which will be carried out using road closures and traffic diversions.

“The resurfacing work will be carried out at night to minimise any disruption to traffic during the working day.

“We do not expect significant delays to traffic during the course of the work but we would advise road users to plan their routes accordingly and would like to thank road users for their patience and co-operation.”

The Telford Growth Point package works are funded by a combination of government money via the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and Section 106 contributions from developers.