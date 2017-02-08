Tigers set for midweek battle with Hull Pirates

Telford Tigers could extend their lead at the top of the English Premier League to ten points when they host Hull Pirates tonight.

The loss of Manchester from the EPL – and expulsion of their results – had seen a slight reduction in Telford’s lead over second-placed Milton Keynes.

But following the Lightning’s draw in Swindon last weekend, the Tigers increased their advantage to eight points – albeit with their title rivals having a game in hand.

Head coach Tom Watkins, however, remains cautious of a talented Pirates outfit that could derail his side’s title chase tonight.

He said: “There are a lot of very good teams in this league, like Hull, Peterborough, MK, for example and anyone can turn anyone else over on their night.

“Teams have made it hard for us in the last few games and put us under a lot of pressure early on, but thankfully we been able to stay in games.

“The big thing is that we’ve kept it tight, which really underlines how important our special teams are for us.

“Powerplays and penalty kills have got to be a weapon and right now they’re giving us a lot of momentum swings.”

Game-winning performances from Matty Davies, Jason Silverthorn and Doug Clarkson have been a key feature of Telford’s recent run of five successive victories.

But Watkins believes those successes have come via outstanding efforts from his entire squad.

He added: “I don’t think it is just the guys on the scoresheet who are making the big difference. To go so long without losing is down to a collective team effort.

“It is about what each player brings to the group and we’re a tough team to beat. On a lot of occasions this year we’ve been down and come back from behind.

“That’s down to character and belief in the core group. There is a huge will to win in this team.”

Tonight’s game against Hull Pirates, at Telford Ice Rink, faces off at 7.30pm.