Shropshire office supplies business supports county charity

A Shropshire office supplies business is supporting a county charity by kitting out a new building for the children in its care.

Chrisbeon, suppliers of office furniture, seating and office stationery, provided Christ Church Pre-School Nursery, in Bayston Hill, with supplies for a new purpose-built building.

Richard Hughes, partner of Chrisbeon who have office furniture showrooms in Telford and Shrewsbury, welcomed nursery manager Diane Scoggins to their Telford showroom to choose a desk, chair, drawers and shelves.

“The nursery committee approached us to ask for help in kitting out a new building which is currently being constructed,” said Mr Hughes.

“We were very pleased to be able to assist and hope that the furniture will help this charity pre-school in providing a great new space for the children they look after.”

Christ Church, an Ofsted Outstanding setting, is based on the Oakmeadow School site at Longmeadow and staff will use the building as a break-out area for the nursery’s pre-school children.

Mrs Scoggins said: “We are so grateful to all of the parents, Oakmeadow School and the local businesses like Chrisbeon who have helped make this new building a reality.

“Christ Church is a committee-run nursery that encourages parents to become fully involved in nursery life.

“This new building will be an extremely welcome addition as it will be used to meet with parents as well as for the children to have one to one time with their key workers and as a break-out area for our pre-schoolers to enjoy activities and school preparation learning.

“The children are so excited, as are the staff, we cannot wait to put it to use.”

The building is due to be finished this month (FEBRUARY) and the nursery is planning an official launch once it is complete.

Christ Church takes children between two and five years and the setting also supports children who have learning difficulties and disabilities and those who speak English as a second language.

“This new room will benefit all of the children who attend Christ Church and we look forward to welcoming many more new faces in 2017,” added Mrs Scoggins.