Shropshire Chamber hosts networking brunch in Ironbridge

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce organised a brunch networking morning at Ironbridge Gorge Museum in Telford, starting at the civilised time of 9.30am and ending at 11am.

Around 40 people attended the informal meeting and were given a talk by the museum hosts, together with an insightful talk on dyslexia, followed by a brief opportunity for everybody to introduce themselves and their business.

Event organiser Teresa Rowe of Shropshire chamber said: “The later timings provide a very different aspect to our regular early morning breakfast meetings and we are very pleased to see a new group of people attending, including several who are completely new to networking.

“The feedback from guests has been extremely positive with great comments about the later times and also about being inspired by not only the speakers and the venue itself, but by the enthusiasm and positive attitude shown by representatives of other county businesses.”

One visitor was Samantha Haydon, of Shine Works, a business training, marketing and events company based in Telford, who added: “I have attended many chamber events representing my client Shukers, but I am here today to promote my own firm and the response has been simply fantastic in a great atmosphere, also providing me with many new business contacts.”

The next brunch networking meeting organised by the chamber will be at The Haughmond, at Upton Magna, near Shrewsbury on Tuesday 7th March.

Further details can be obtained by email from Teresa Rowe at t.rowe@shropshire-chamber.co.uk