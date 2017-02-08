Shrewsbury Town youngster signs first professional contract

Shrewsbury Town youngster Ryan Barnett has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old, who has been with the club since the age of eight, has been included in the matchday squad this season.

He has penned a two-and-a-half-year contract – with the option of a further year.

Salop boss Paul Hurst admits that there was interest in Barnett from teams higher up.

He told www.shrewsburytown.com: “I’ve watched him a few times, he’s trained with us and I think he certainly hasn’t looked out of place. I think the lads got ability.

“I felt like I had seen enough in him, and he’s only a first year, so he’s got his pro contract early and that’s because of the potential he’s got.

“At the minute that is all it is in truth, but if he keeps his attitude right, works hard, then he will have a chance of making a career in the game.

“I think there was interest from higher up already in Ryan, so the club’s done well to keep hold of him and the next progression for him is to keep training with us on a regular basis, and really trying to push his way into my thoughts.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback