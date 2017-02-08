Shrewsbury Town boss nominated for manager of the month award

Paul Hurst has been nominated for January’s Sky Bet League One manager of the month award.

The former Rotherham United defender has won plaudits since taking over from Micky Mellon.

Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their last five games – including three home wins on the trot.

This form has alleviated relegation fears, with Salop sitting in 18th place – five points from the dreaded drop.

Town took eight points from five matches in January.

Other contenders for the award include Scunthorpe boss Graham Alexander, Fleetwood manager Uwe Rosler, and MK Dons chief Robbie Neilson.

Cian Bolger, Mark Marshall, James Vaughan, and Josh Morris, are vying for the player category.

Article by: Ryan Hillback