Police investigate burglaries to outbuildings in the Clun area

Police are investigating following a number of burglaries to outbuildings in the Clun area.

Between 1 February and 2 February farm outbuildings in the Quabbs area were attacked and a large red generator along with a 12 volt heavy duty tractor battery was stolen.

Outbuildings located on LLwyn Road, Clun were broken into at some point between 31 January and 1 February when a red 150cc quad bike was stolen. A white van was seen parked outside the premises during the daytime on the 31 January.

On 20 January a orange hiab crane was taken from large open outbuildings at a property located on the Newcastle Road on the outskirts of Clun during the day.

There were a further two burglaries in January where outbuildings at a property in the Waterloo area of Clun and a garage workshop in Whitcott Keysett were broken into but nothing is believed stolen.

On the 17 December 2016 at 11pm, two males were caught on CCTV looking around a remote outbuilding at a timber yard on the outskirts of Clun.

Police are asking anyone who witnesses suspicious activity, vehicles or persons to call them on 101, try and obtain as much details as possible such as the vehicle registration, colour and make along with a description of any persons seen.