PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall to visit Telford Shopping Centre

Telford fans of smash hit TV show PAW Patrol, as seen on Nick. Jr, will have the chance to see two of their favourite canine heroes this month.

Chase, the German Shepherd police dog, and Marshall, the Dalmatian firefighter dog, will visit Telford Shopping Centre on Sunday 19th February to meet and greet local children.

Fans of the action-packed series will be able to see and photograph their heroes in Sherwood Square (outside Debenhams) at intervals between 11am and 4pm.

Katie Broome, marketing manager for Telford Shopping Centre, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming the PAW Patrol pups to Telford and I’m certain their visit will prove a massive success with Shropshire families.

“We know how popular the characters are with children so having Chase and Marshall in the Centre is going to be very exciting day for everyone. “

PAW Patrol follows the adventures of six rescue dogs and a tech-savvy boy named Ryder, as they work together to protect their community. The series has captured the imagination of pre-school children with its mixture of excitement and community-focused messages.

Chase and Marshall will be making appearances at 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm & 3.30pm and families are advised to arrive early as the event is expected to be very popular.

Visitors will also be invited to join in with a range of fun activities in New Row (next to House of Fraser), including ‘make and take’ craft sessions.

The Centre has scheduled a series of craft activities from Monday 20th to Thursday 23rd February, designed to help keep kids busy over half term.