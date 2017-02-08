Businesses for Children Awards to support children’s mental health charity

An annual awards ceremony which celebrates businesses in Shropshire catering for children and young people has pledged to support leading children’s mental health charity Place2Be.

The charity provides emotional support to children in schools and this week is holding Children’s Mental Health Week (Feb. 6-12).

The Businesses for Children Awards, now in its fourth year, shines a light on the hard work undertaken by those working across the county to support children and young people.

Organisers want to raise awareness of children’s mental health and will be using the hashtag #bekind to support the charity’s 2017 theme of kindness.

Andra Brasovanu, awards co-ordinator for 2017, said organisers were delighted to support the charity, which is providing information leaflets for the goodie bags of the 250 guests at the event.

She said: “We will be talking to our guests about the work of Place2Be and how they support children in schools across the country.

“All the businesses nominated for our awards ceremony work closely with children and young people. We see the need for charities such as Place2Be to provide vital support in our communities.”

Jennie Meadows, Director of Communications for Place2Be, said: “We are very pleased to have the generous support of the Businesses for Children Awards to help Place2Be support children’s emotional wellbeing in schools.

“The theme of this year’s ‘Children’s Mental Health Week’, which runs from today (Mon) until February 12, is ‘Spread A Little Kindness’. We’ve chosen this theme as we all know someone whose has gone through a tough time, and it can be hard to know what to do to help, especially where children are involved. And small acts of kindness can make all the difference”.

The charity is using the #alittlekindness for Children’s Mental Health Week.

The awards ceremony will take place on March 11 at the Park Inn Hotel, Telford, where guests will hear from headline speaker Ashleigh Porter-Exley, the BBC’s Young Apprentice and Queen’s Young Leader award.

Henshalls Insurance Brokers, based in Newport, is the headline sponsor for 2017.

Dave Williams, marketing director at Henshalls Insurance Brokers, said the Businesses for Children Awards was a perfect way to launch the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

He said: “We have watched the Businesses for Children Awards grow year on year.

“Henshalls Insurance Brokers is very pleased to become headline sponsor of the fourth ceremony which has attracted record-breaking nominations.

“There is no doubt the judges have a tough job ahead of them in choosing the winners in categories which have attracted such high calibre organisations which all do fantastic work.

“We are looking forward to the awards in March and wish all of the shortlisted businesses every success in the next stage.”

The evening, which will be hosted by BBC Shropshire film critic Carl Jones, will begin with a drinks reception at 6.45pm. During dinner, a game of Heads and Tails will be held to raise money for the winning charity. At the 2016 event more than £500 was raised for the The Harry Johnson Trust.

BCA sponsors include The Wroxeter Hotel, University Centre Shrewsbury, Henshalls, Lanyon Bowdler, The DDC Consultant, J&PR, SJF Design and Print, Memo Office, JS Buisness Admin, Kingswood Learning Leisure, Yarrington, Park Inn by Radisson, MGP Accountants, photographer Ed Bagnall and Vehicle Glass Conversions.

For more information, visit the website at www.bcawards.co.uk