Badminton teams to fly the flag for Shropshire in regional finals

Four school badminton teams will be flying the flag for Shropshire at the West Midlands regional finals after winning through a tough round of countywide competition.

Nearly 100 students took part in key stage three and four competitions at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

In the boys’ competition, Thomas Telford School took the key stage three title, with Bridgnorth Endowed winning the key stage four competition.

And in the girls’ contest, the key stage three winners were Burton Borough of Newport, with William Brookes from Much Wenlock winning the key stage four final.

Harry Cade, Youth Sport Manager at county sports partnership Energize which coordinated the event, said: “We had 96 students from 22 teams taking part in the competition, which was held across two very competitive days.

“It was great to see so many parts of Shropshire represented – from Telford and Shrewsbury to Ellesmere, Wem, Church Stretton, Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth – and such a high standard.

“Our four winning teams now go forward to the Badminton England West Midlands regional finals, and a chance to fly the flag for Shropshire at the national finals in Milton Keynes, over the weekend of May 6 and 7. We wish them the best of luck.”