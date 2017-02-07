Police called after walker loses his way on Brown Clee

A walker found himself lost after mist and darkness descended while he was walking the Brown Clee last Friday.

At just after 6pm, Police were informed by a walker that he was on the Brown Clee and that mist and darkness had descended and he was unable to find his way back to his car. He was well prepared for the walk, stout walking boots and waterproofs and on a route he had travelled before, but the rapid descent of mist and sleet reduced visibility and he was unable to continue safely.

The walker used his mobile telephone to contact Police and a number of officers were deployed to the area, including a dog handler. The National Police Air Service were also contacted, but flying conditions were so bad that the helicopter could not take off safely.

The walker contacted his wife so that she was aware of his predicament and Police also spoke to her to reassure her that they were in the area and searching for him.

Officers conducted a search of the area, guided in by a limited description from the walker of his immediate vicinity, and eventually were able to locate the man.

The man was cold but otherwise unharmed and was able to return home once officers had re-united him with his car.