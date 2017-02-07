Jobs boost for Shrewsbury as new American-style diner opens

An American-style eatery which has opened in the heart of Shrewsbury has created 30 jobs.

Biggies Diner, in Frankwell, serves up a gourmet feast of traditional US favourites while it also features seven boutique hotel rooms and an upmarket sports bar.

The venue, which occupies the former home of The Silverton Hotel, has been totally overhauled, and now has a completely new look and personality.

Biggies is the vision of owners Ryan King, Sophie Gwilliam and Sam Taylor.

Ryan and Sophie had been seeking a new challenge since selling the hugely popular Smoke Stop. The Road to BBQ at Ford while Sam already owns established Shrewsbury venues The Libertine Cocktail Bar and House of the Rising Sun.

They have pooled their creative and culinary talents to produce something new and exciting for Shrewsbury.

Sophie said: “We’re really excited by Biggies and, having visited America many times, most recently to do our research in New York, we’ve brought together the idea of diners and sports bars with our knowledge of moreish American food.

“It’s big, tasty and you will definitely want to go back for more. We want all of our guests to say ‘wow’ when their food is served. We want it to look so appetising that not only do they want to devour it – but also take a photo and share their experience on social media. It’s all part of the experience.

“We have a specialist knowledge of cocktails while we also have a special milkshake menu, sodas which have been shipped over from America and popcorn machines which children love. It really is a unique taste of America in the heart of Shrewsbury.

“We think the combination of delicious food, cocktails, an upmarket sports bar with six TV screens – and seven stylish boutique hotel rooms with lovely big bathrooms is a great mix.”

Early feedback from customers has been phenomenal.

Luna Hodson, the manager of Biggies, added: “We have only just been allocated a phone number, but we’ve been consistently busy through bookings via our Facebook page. It has been an incredible start.”

Biggies has also launched a breakfast menu – steak and eggs, pancake stacks and unlimited coffee – while it has a licence until 1am at weekends.

Luna added: “We’ve been made to feel very welcome by the Frankwell community, particularly the other bars in the area as we can help bring more people to this part of town.

“We all support each other and when people come to Biggies, they may go to the other bars and restaurants nearby. It’s all very exciting.”