Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder joins Macclesfield on loan

Luke Summerfield has completed a loan move to National League side Macclesfield Town until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old spent two seasons at Salop, scoring four times in 70 appearances. He impressed on a trial period, and opted to join the club after a rejecting a new deal offered by Cheltenham.

He scored his first goal for Shrewsbury in the 3-1 FA Cup defeat against Hereford.

Summerfield began his career at Plymouth Argyle. During six years at the club, he found the net six times in 91 games.

Following brief loan spells at Bournemouth and Leyton Orient, Summerfield spent the 2011/12 season at Cheltenham.

His best goals return in his career to date came for York City, as he notched eight in 36 matches in the 2015/16 campaign.

Current Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst, signed Summerfield for Grimsby following promotion to the Football League.

His father Kevin also played for Town for six years in the 1990’s – scoring 21 league goals in 163 games.

The Silkmen have the option to sign Luke Summerfield on a permanent transfer if they gain promotion.

Article by: Ryan Hillback