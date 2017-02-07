Football to finance as Dave Edwards launches Shropshire company

Wolves footballer Dave Edwards has kicked off an exciting new venture – off the pitch.

Away from the ‘day job’, the Wales international midfielder is firmly establishing himself as a businessman.

Already joint owner of a successful children’s indoor play centre in Shrewsbury, he has now teamed up with long-time friend Mitchell Gough as well as Gary Preston, Stuart Mackintosh and Ryan Wheeler, to launch Q Financial Services in Shropshire.

Mr Edwards has a keen interest in the business and financial world – and said he was enjoying his involvement with Q, where he is a director.

The Telford-based firm specialises in arranging mortgages, life and critical illness protection, corporate protection, accident and income protection, and building and contents insurance.

He said: “The world of finance and business fascinates me, and I’m always willing to learn. I’ve known Mitch since I was 18 and he has looked after my own personal and property portfolio finances. We’ve become friends rather than business acquaintances and I’ve learnt many things about the financial world from him.

“When he told me he was thinking about setting up his own practice, I was keen to get involved. There were a few others with lots of experience interested in coming on board. We all hit it off immediately and it snowballed from there.”

Mr Gough, an experienced financial advisor, stressed the longevity of the relationships between the five Q directors was key to the company’s whole ethos in guiding clients through the sometimes complicated world of financial services.

He said: “We’re all equal shareholders and get on so well. We all went out to France last summer to support Dave and Wales at the Euros, which was a great experience.

“I met Stuart quite a few years ago when he was 23 and was working as an assistant golf professional at The Shropshire Golf Club with Ryan.

“I advised Stuart with his mortgage, enabling him to purchase his first home and from there a friendship developed. Since then, Stuart helped form Proactive Personnel, along with Ryan, turning this into a very successful business.

“They were delighted to get involved with Q and then we managed to add the business acumen of Gary, who owns a property company, and he has helped take it to the next level.

“Dave offers much to the practice. He has many attributes as a businessman that complement the business.

“There’s no financial service company in Shropshire that’s really the ‘go to’ company – but we want to be that company and offer a brilliant service from start to finish.”

Mr Edwards, who recently celebrated nine years as a Wolves player, added he was proud of what Q has already achieved since its launch.

He added: “We’ve surpassed our initial targets way in advance purely through word of mouth and recommendations, so we’re very pleased with how it’s going.

“In such a short space of time as directors of Q, we’ve formed a unique bond that utilises all of our individual strengths. This has enabled the company to grow rapidly and now we have a strong team of staff who can provide our services to more people throughout Shropshire and beyond.

“I’m constantly asking questions and the team meet up most weeks. It’s a fascinating industry, particularly when you get to know about how it all works.

“People can go to banks and get their mortgage, but what we offer is a lot more tailored and right across the board with life insurance, house insurance, so we’re able to offer a whole package where people know everything is just one phone call away.

“They’ve got a point of contact and know that when they call the office, they will get a friendly response and that we will be able to help with every aspect they require. The feedback we’ve received from one client has been that we’ve actually changed their life, so that’s lovely to hear.

“The service we provide is personally what I would have liked when I was younger, having all that in place, the convenience of it and being able to place your trust in people who have an expert knowledge.”