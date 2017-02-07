British Lions rugby star teams up with Shropshire telecoms firm

British Lions rugby star Tim Stimpson has teamed up with a Shropshire telecoms firm in a bid to increase its already impressive charity fundraising efforts.

Stimpson is a former Rugby Union international full back who played for Leicester Tigers, England and the British Lions. He is also known as one of ten professional rugby players who trekked to the North Pole in 2015, constructed a pitch and played rugby there watched by sponsors who flew in and helped to raise around £500,000 for the national Wooden Spoon Charity which supports disadvantaged and disabled children.

Associated Telecom Solutions, known as ATS, of Telford, provide mobile phone solutions, landlines, VoIP and broadband services and regularly organise golf days with Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, a charity organisation promoting exercise and sport.

Tim Stimpson, said: “I am delighted to be joining ATS to help raise their profile through golf events which raise money for disadvantaged children and are staging the ATS Open in May in aid of Wooden Spoon, our chosen charity.

“I will also be involved in a promoting an initiative which means that if anyone switches their phone to ATS this will result in a donation of £50 per connection, so it is a great opportunity for new customers to get themselves a better phone deal and make a donation to a good cause at the same time.”

Mark Trafford, sales director of ATS, said that it was great to have Tim on board.

“I met Tim through our charity work and immediately signed him up. It is a real honour for us to have such a sporting legend on board and are looking forward to working with him – we are sure he will do a great job in promoting our very worthwhile initiatives and events.”

ATS are staging their Open golf tournament at The Shropshire at the end of May. Any teams or individuals wishing to take part should contact ATS on 0330 053 5533.