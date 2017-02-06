Whitchurch paramedic to swap ambulance for two wheels to take on tour of Wales for charity

A paramedic from Whitchurch is swapping his ambulance for two wheels in April to take on a tour of Wales for charity.

Keen cyclist Richard Bebbington, 50, sets off on his solo cycle journey from his home in Whitchurch on Monday 17 April and will cover 450-miles around the coast of Wales to raise £1250 for Hope House Childrens Hospice; a charity close to his heart.

The gruelling journey is set to take Richard down the border between England and Wales to Cardiff before continuing along the south coast, up the west side of Caernarfon before following the north coast and heading home.

Richard, who has worked for the ambulance service for 21 years, said: “I aim to travel 80-100 miles per day and hope to complete the journey in five days. The route I’ve chosen will follow a challenging landscape with some long tough inclines.

“I hope to raise £1,250 for Hope House which provides care and support to life-limited children, young people and their families from Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales. My friend’s son has spent many weeks at Hope House so know, first hand, how the charity not only provides professional and loving care for the child but also support to families too. Without donations, all the services they provide would be reduced so any support people can give me would be much appreciated.”

To donate, please visit Richard’s Just Giving Page Richards Tour of Wales.