Two Shropshire organisations giving support to top county awards ceremony

Two county organisations have stepped up to support a top awards ceremony which recognises businesses catering for children and young people in Shropshire.

The Wroxeter Hotel, near Shrewsbury, and the University Centre Shrewsbury, have both announced sponsorship of The Businesses for Children Awards, now in its fourth year.

The awards shine a light on the hard work undertaken by those working across the county to support children and young people.

The Wroxeter Hotel, which is well known for hosting family friendly activities, such as a Superhero Training School and Jedi Training Academy, is sponsoring the tables for the event, which takes place on March 11 at the Park Inn Hotel, Telford, from 6.45pm.

Hannah Hall, of The Wroxeter, said she was thrilled to be able to sponsor such a worthwhile awards ceremony.

She said: “There are so many businesses in our county doing such wonderful work for our children and that needs to be recognised.

“We know how important family time is and we love to create events at the hotel that can be enjoyed by everyone.

“It is important to us to show our support for the community and praise those businesses, companies and charities which are working so hard for our young people.”

University Centre Shrewsbury is sponsoring the award for Business Providing Activities for Under Fives 2017.

UCS Provost Anna Sutton said: “We wanted to get involved with the Businesses for Children Awards because we know how important it is to work with young children all the way from birth until they reach as at higher education stage.

“UCS’ sponsorship of the Under Fives category recognises the dedication shown by professionals to children from the very beginning and acknowledges the difference this makes in terms of delivering the best start in life.

“Indeed we at UCS provide education-related courses, both at post- and undergraduate level, to develop study in this area and to train professionals who work with children and young people.

“We are very much looking forward to presenting this award to the deserving winner.”

Categories for 2017 include Children’s Charity, Shropshire Childminder, Children’s Product, Business for Babes, Nursery/Pre-school, Educational Business and Sports Business.

The 2017 awards ceremony also includes a new volunteer category.

Andra Brasovanu, awards co-ordinator for 2017, said: “As a not-for-profit organisation, it is thanks to our sponsors that the ceremony is held and we are delighted that both The Wroxeter Hotel and University Centre Shrewsbury have come on board with us.”

Ms Brasovanu said there are still a couple of sponsorship opportunities available for 2017 and interested businesses should get in touch quickly.

She said: “We cannot wait for this year’s BCAs and look forward to meeting with any businesses who would like to become involved in such a wonderful event.”

The evening, which will be hosted by BBC Shropshire film critic Carl Jones, will begin with a drinks reception at 6.45pm.

During dinner, a game of Heads and Tails will be held to raise money for the winning charity. At the 2016 event more than £500 was raised for the The Harry Johnson Trust.

The Wroxeter Hotel and University Centre Shrewsbury join existing sponsors Henshalls, Lanyon Bowdler, The DDC Consultant, J&PR, SJF Design and Print, Memo Office, JS Buisness Admin, Kingswood Learning Leisure, Yarrington, Park Inn by Radisson, MGP Accountants, photographer Ed Bagnall and Vehicle Glass Conversions.