Shukers Land Rover of Ludlow organise foraging fun

Shukers Land Rover of Ludlow organised a foraging day for invited guests as part of a national event called ‘Hibernot’ which encourages people not to simply hibernate during the winter months but to get out and about for activities in the countryside.

Around 20 guests were initially greeted with coffee and cakes at the Parys Road dealership in Ludlow, before driving in a convoy of Land Rover vehicles to the Riverside Inn at Little Hereford, near Tenbury Wells.

There they met expert foragers Eric Biggane and Marlow Renton, of Ludlow-based company Real Food UK, who gave a brief talk on recognising edible berries, plants and fungi, before setting off on a two-hour practical guided walk, foraging alongside the River Teme and around Little Hereford church.

On returning to the inn, guests were treated to a special three-course meal consisting of local mushroom pate and locally sourced venison together with salads including leaf varieties collected during the walk.

Shukers head of business, Joe Barney, said: “This was part of a national Land Rover campaign to get people out and about in the countryside during the winter months no matter what the weather is like and also a very different activity to try. The event was a great success and feedback from our guests has been very favourable indeed.”

One of the guests, Kate Curtiss, commented: “This has been an amazing day, very informative and has given me several ideas for creating unique drinks and salads using berries, leaves and plants readily available everywhere throughout the countryside, I shall certainly be trying some of the recipes supplied.”

Forager, Marlow Renton, added: “We run courses all around the UK teaching people how to respect and treasure the countryside, and also take advantage of the abundance of wild food that can be sourced.

“We are delighted to have been invited by Shukers to host their guests and have hopefully give people a few very basic foraging skills for life, and of course, their Land Rover vehicles are ideal for getting to the very best foraging spots!”