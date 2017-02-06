Shrewsbury Town boss believes current squad is better than Micky Mellon’s

Paul Hurst believes that he has a better squad now than the one he inherited after a busy January window.

Aristote Nsiala, Alex Rodman, Tyler Roberts, Bryn Morris, Freddie Ladapo, Stephen Humphrys, Stefan Payne, and Ryan Yates, all joined the club during the window.

Whilst Ivan Toney, George Waring, Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, Antoni Sarcevic, Andy Mangan, and Ian Black have all left in recent times.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I can’t say that I particularly enjoyed the start of last week, but we knew it had to be done and we managed to get a couple of players in, so overall all I’m really pleased with the business we’ve done.

“If you’d have said a couple of weeks into the job that we’d have got eight players out and eight players in I’d have been delighted with that.

“We were still trying to do a couple more deals in all honesty, but if roll it back to when I first came in I would certainly settle for what we’ve done.

“It’s only my opinion, but for me now we have a better squad than the one I inherited and I truly believe that if the players apply themselves as I want them to then we’ve got a group good enough to stay in this league.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback