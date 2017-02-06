Petition calls for Shropshire police dog to retire with her handler

A petition to allow a West Mercia Police dog to retire with her handler from Shropshire has gained thousands of signatures.

Ivy is a 4-year-old Malinois cross German Shepherd and currently serves with her Dog Handler Sergeant David Evans from Market Drayton.

In April this year, Mr Evans is due to retire after 34 years working on the Dog Section for West Mercia Police and will have to pass Ivy on to another handler to continue working.

Sergeant Evan’s daughter Jennie said she felt moved to start an online petition to gain support for her father who would like for Ivy to also retire and to continue to live at the family home where she has been since she was 9 months old.

Sergeant Evans has offered to buy Ivy and cover the cost of replacing her.

West Mercia Police said it had been made aware of a petition and offered a meeting with Sergeant Evans.

The force said: “Chief Constable Anthony Bangham has been made aware of this for the first time at home this morning. He recognises the unique bond between an officer and his dog and has made a direct offer to speak to the officer personally about this.”

The petition has attracted over 15,000 signatures.