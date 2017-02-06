Hot Shots Awarded at Shrewsbury & District Air Rifle Association League Presentation Evening

This week saw the Shrewsbury Airgun League presentation evening take place at the Cock Inn, Hanwood.

The back room was full of shooters from the eight teams in the league, all there to receive awards and applaud their fellow shooters for the achievements from the 2015-2016 season.

Overall league winners were Breidden who did exceptionally well to hold on to another straight league title win. They lost a single match over the 14-match season finishing five points clear of second place. Runners up were Telepost who managed to finish second despite four losses.

Both teams were presented with their medals and Breidden take the cup away to get it engraved once more. Team captain for Breidden, John Davies, said he was “pleased to pick up the cup” but wasn’t sure that they’d reign in the current season.

The league cup was competed for using a handicap scoring system to level the competition and was won by Harlescott’s B team who finished the year mid table but excelled themselves to beat Marchamley in the cup final by a narrow margin of 0.9 points. Vito Pacini picked up the cup for the Harlescott B team along with their medals. Marchamley were well represented on the evening and their medals will be distributed amongst the other members of the team.

The losers in the first round of the league cup go into the Consolation Cup and in the 15-16 season it was lifted by Telepost who stole it from the in-form Unison who competed in a very close final at the Harlescott Social Club, the teams were separated by 0.5 points.

The league’s highest average trophy was presented to Andy Lawrence who finished with an average score of 37.4 out of a maximum of 38.5. Over the 14 matches he shot in he scored 11 “possibles” including two “Maximums”. Congratulations to Andy who is hoping to get back into shooting for the second half of the 16-17 season after having a knee injury.

The Singles Trophies were presented by Class with Class D receiving their prizes first. Vito Pacini took first place, while Dave Bird was second and Derek Berkley was in Bronze position. Class C saw the top three of Rick Naylor, Steve Forrester and youngster Jack Francis. Stuart Morgan took the medal for winning class B above Marino Pacini and Barbara Price. Class A was topped by Breidden’s Richard Lewis who narrowly beat Alex Mutch and Andy Lawrence.

The Doubles Trophy was lifted by a duo from the Breidden in the form of Jack Francis and Hywel Morgan who beat all others in the competition with a combined score of 73.5. Jack scored a possible of 37 and Hywel did well with his 36.5 to take it from the remainder of the competitors.

Allan Darby and Sheila Haden presented the awards to the shooters and both agreed that the venue was excellent and that the teams had all been well represented.

The league is just about to start the second half of the 16-17 season with the first matches taking place this coming Tuesday. Good luck to all!

Report by: Bob Griffiths