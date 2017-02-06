Go kart stolen during burglary in Halfpenny Green

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a property in Halfpenny Green near Bridgnorth.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime between 7am and 8am on Monday January 23 when the wooden outbuilding of a stable block was broken into.

A motorised Bambino go kart worth several thousand pounds is reported to have been stolen and police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

It is described as a Topkart Bambino with a comer c50 engine, brand new padded blue seat and a number 67 on the front of go kart.

If you saw suspicious behaviour in the area at the time please call 101 and quote reference number 22FJ/5982B/17.