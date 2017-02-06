Diggers Move in to start work on new Tennis Centre at Ellesmere College

An independent school has been given the green light to expand its sporting facilities. Ellesmere College was granted planning permission for the new building, which will house four brand new full sized courts.

Speaking this week Director of Tennis, Stephen Welti said, “We are establishing a first class training facility for those young tennis players who aspire to be as good as they can be. For some this may be playing for a club or county, some may be looking for a scholarship place at University and for others it may be striving for a world ranking point and having a go at the professional game. We will be able to provide every opportunity for these students to achieve their goals without sacrificing academic achievement. We are also establishing stronger links with American Universities who offer tennis scholarships.”

The new courts are a welcome addition to the school and when complete the facilities will provide year round play. When combined with the six floodlit all weather courts, nine artificial grass courts, fitness centre and residential facilities, the new indoor courts will help to strengthen the schools growing reputation as a leading tennis school.

Stephen adds, “We will offer a full tournament programme in the new facility from beginner to National level. This will benefit our students and offer the wider tennis playing community from Shropshire and surrounding counties a chance to enjoy competing.”

For local clubs and schools there will be outreach opportunities so that keen tennis players from the region can play all year round.