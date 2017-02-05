Shrewsbury Town boss insists club “will not get carried away”

Paul Hurst states that Shrewsbury will not get carried away as yesterday’s 2-1 win over Bury sees his side unbeaten in five matches.

Goals courtesy of Tyler Roberts and Freddie Ladapo sees Town win for the third consecutive time on home soil.

Away draws against Swindon and Gillingham, have also helped Salop steer clear of the relegation places.

Shrewsbury occupy 18th place in League One, five points clear of Oldham Athletic in 21st.

Boss Paul Hurst admitted that Jacob Mellis’ late goal for the visitors made it a nervy end to the contest.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I enjoyed parts of that performance I must say. At times it was a bit scrappy because of the way it was being played, and there were a lot of free-kicks.

“We started pretty well but then it got scrappy but overall I felt like we had the best chances and the best passages of play.

“It should have been a comfortable end to the game but when they put the ball into the box like they do it can cause errors, and it ended with a nervous last few minutes but in the end we saw that out pretty well.

“The disappointment is to concede a goal but it doesn’t happen very often here.

“We won’t get carried away but it was a good victory but it would have been nice to have had the clean sheet.”

Barnsley loanee Stefan Payne made his debut for Salop, but it lasted just 12 minutes after he received a foot injury.

On this Hurst said: “He’s been for an x-ray which isn’t showing anything up but speaking to Skitty (Chris Skitt) that’s not anything definite.

“He’s landed and the defender has landed on his foot when he has landed it and that is the way that metatarsal injuries come up.

“He’s had that before and that’s the fear but fingers crossed it’s not that. I was disappointed for Stef as he was getting into the game and then that happened.”

