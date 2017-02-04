Tigers seal win in Basingstoke with late fightback

“Winners have got to find a way and we found a way” – that was the verdict from Tigers coach Tom Watkins, following his side’s dramatic 4-2 win over Basingstoke Bison on Saturday night.

Victory in Hampshire further secured Telford’s place at the top of the English Premier League, with second-placed Milton Keynes only picking up a point in their overtime loss to Swindon.

Those results mean the Tigers are now eight points clear in first place, with the Lightning having a game in hand as the EPL campaign enters its final stages.

And after watching his men fight back from a 2-0 deficit at the start of the second period, Watkins was delighted with their performance in the final third of the game.

He said: “I am really happy with how we played in the third period tonight. I think that was how we have been playing in every period of late.

“Basingstoke made it difficult for us in the first period and they came out hard, got to the puck along the walls and won a lot of battles.

“We reminded the guys at the end of the second period what it takes to win and we deserved the victory tonight. I said to the guys that winners have to got to find a way and we found a way.

“I also want to thank the Basingstoke announcer for the extra motivation he gave us.”

The first period saw Telford enjoy some good possession, but they fell behind to a goal from Bison Captain Aaron Connolly after just four minutes.

That pattern continued in the second session, with the hosts taking a 2-0 lead on 25 minutes through Ciaran Long.

It took a strike from Rick Plant to kick-start the Tigers in scoring action at the halfway point of the game, as they capitalised on a Basingstoke penalty.

But it was in the third period that the visitors made their advantage count, first through captain Jason Silverthorn, just three minutes after the interval.

Silverthorn was on target once again with ten minutes remaining, and he completed his hat-trick on 54 minutes, handing Telford a crucial two points.

Watkins added: “Our powerplay and penalty killing was so important. We have been making a success of it lately and it makes such a big difference when your special teams are playing so well.

“The guys all showed some huge character tonight. They were blocking shots and sticking together as a group.”

The Tigers are back in action on Sunday when they host Peterborough Phantoms at Telford Ice Rink at 6pm.