Telford Tigers sign forward Gareth O’Flaherty

English Premier League leaders Telford Tigers have signed forward Gareth O’Flaherty.

The 27-year-old last played for Telford during the 2013/14 campaign, collecting six points.

O’Flaherty started the season with Hull Pirates, before moving to Manchester Phoenix, who sadly folded last week.

Tigers head coach Tom Watkins said: “Gareth is a good guy who skates well and is very coachable. He comes in to add depth to our line-up just before the signing deadline.

“I knew we were maybe a body short of where we needed to be and I am pleased we could sign Gareth. Of course, we’re all disappointed for the situation up in Manchester.

“He’s got a chance to continue his season with us, and I’m sure he’ll come in and do a good job for the team. He wants the team to do well and he’ll do well with whatever role we give him.”

O’Flaherty is likely to go straight into the Tigers squad for this weekend’s games against Basingstoke Bison and Peterborough Phantoms.