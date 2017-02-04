Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 1 Bury

Shrewsbury seal their third home win on the bounce, thanks to goals from Tyler Roberts and Freddie Ladapo.

West Bromwich Albion loanee Tyler Roberts, scored his first goal in a Salop shirt just after the break.

Freddie Ladapo continued his rich vein of form to seemingly put the home side out of sight. But former Chelsea midfielder Jacob Mellis reduced the deficit three minutes before the break.

However, Shrewsbury held on, with the club now five games unbeaten.

Paul Hurst made one change from the side that drew 1-1 with Gillingham. Stefan Payne made his debut, with Freddie Ladapo dropping to the bench. Nottingham Forest loanee Ryan Yates was included in the matchday squad for the first time.

However, Stefan was in a whole lot of Payne with 12 minutes gone, Freddie Ladapo replaced the forward.

The first clear cut chance fell to Junior Brown. He turned his marker before unleashing a shot which cleared the Bury bar.

Then ex Bury full-back Joe Riley found Freddie Ladapo. The Crystal Palace loanee cut the ball back to Tyler Roberts whose effort was held by Rob Lainton.

Just before the break former Bolton goalkeeper Rob Lainton denied Shaun Whalley by keeping out his low drive.

Salop wasted little time in nudging themselves ahead after the interval. Junior Brown left Taylor Moore trailing in his wake before finding Roberts. The Welsh youth international fired goalwards, and despite Rob Lainton getting a hand to it, the power was enough to give Hurst’s men the lead.

At the other end, former Liverpool and Real Zaragoza winger Jermaine Pennant, swung a deep cross into the box. Tom Pope tried to convert, but Shrewsbury managed to turn the ball behind for corner.

Freddie Ladapo saw his well struck attempt blocked, after Junior Brown demonstrated nimble footwork.

Salop were mightily unlucky not to double their advantage moments later. Abu Ogogo earned Town a corner which was delivered onto the head of Aristote Nsiala. Former Birmingham City striker James Vaughan is usually known for scoring goals rather than preventing them, but the 28-year-old managed to clear the ball off the line.

However, Shrewsbury were not to be denied with 13 minutes to go. The ball stuck to the feet of Tyler Roberts like glue, before the youngster found Freddie Ladapo. He blasted past Rob Lainton to score his 3rd for the club.

Shrewsbury had calls for a penalty turned down, when Freddie Ladapo was pulled to the ground by ex Manchester City defender Greg Leigh.

With three minutes of the contest remaining Bury ensured a grandstand finish. Freddie Ladapo failed to clear his lines, and the ball was recycled back into the middle. Jayson Leutwiler was unable to claim, and Jacob Mellis profited by firing home.

Shrewsbury managed to see the contest out and pick up another vital three points in the process. Town move up to 18th, whilst Bury drop to 22nd.

Salop go to promotion chasing Scunthorpe United next Saturday, whilst Bury welcome Swindon Town.

Attendance: 5,368

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman (65), 27. Roberts (83), 45. Payne (12)

Subs: 9. Humphrys (65), 10. Dodds, 16. Morris (83), 17. Yates, 19. Ladapo (12), 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Subs Not Used: 10. Dodds, 17. Yates, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Bury: (4-4-2)

13. Lainton, 28. Moore, 5. C. Burgess, 6. Kay, 3. Leigh, 38. Pennant (66), 4. Etuhu (71), 33. Brown, 24. Hope (58), 11. Pope, 12. Vaughan

Subs: 18. Mellis (71), 20. S. Burgess, 25. Barnett, 29. Miller (66), 37. Mackreth (58), 41. Murphy, 43. Deslandes

Subs Not Used: 20. S. Burgess, 25. Barnett, 29. Miller, 41. Murphy

Other League One Results:

Bradford 2 – 2 Gillingham

Charlton 1 – 1 Fleetwood

Chesterfield 0 – 1 Oldham

Coventry 0 – 2 Millwall

MK Dons 1 – 1 Bolton

Port Vale 0 – 3 Peterborough

Rochdale 0 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Sheffield United 4 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Southend 3 – 1 Scunthorpe

Walsall 2 – 1 Northampton

Match Report by: Ryan Hillback