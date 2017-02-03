Whittingham Riddell strengthen their Partnership

Local accountants, Whittingham Riddell have strengthened their team with the addition of two new Partners.

Simon Baker and Allison Beer joined the Partnership in January and will work alongside Graham Worton in the Business Services Team.

The thirty strong team based at the Shrewsbury office work with owner-managed businesses, including; sole traders, partnerships and audit exempt companies. Both Simon and Allison will provide specialist advice on a range of compliance services as well as business management issues.

Simon joined WR from School, over 18 years ago, and has gained his accounting qualifications whilst at the firm. He has considerable experience in all areas of accounts and taxation, working with a varied group of commercial based clients, professional service firms and healthcare providers.

Allison is a new addition to the firm having relocated to Shropshire from London where she was a Partner in another Firm. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Chartered Company Secretary and Chartered Tax Adviser and brings her wide range of experience, acting for owner-managed businesses through to SME’s and multi-national groups gained both within the UK and overseas.

Phil Lane, Managing Partner says, “We are very proud to have expanded and strengthened the Partnership and welcome both Allison and Simon. They both have a wealth of experience and knowledge and will play a key part in the development of the firm.”