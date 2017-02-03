Tigers look to protect their 11-point lead at the top of the EPL this weekend

Tigers coach Tom Watkins is revelling in his side’s gruelling run of seven games in two weeks as he chases the club’s second EPL title in three years.

A quirk of the fixture computer has given Telford two midweek encounters at a key point of the season, both against Hull, who they beat 6-3 on Wednesday night.

And the county men will be looking to protect their 11-point lead at the top of the standings this weekend, when they play Basingstoke and Peterborough.

But despite having little time to prepare his men for those games, Watkins is happy to keep them in competitive action.

He said: “I think right now, I would rather us playing games, rather than training. We know where we are as a team and what we do well.

“We’re playing good hockey and of course there are little things that we can try to adjust or make the guys aware of.

“But training at the moment is about getting the legs moving, staying in the groove and getting the little things right that make us hard to play against.

“Repetition is the key for us, where we are at the moment. I’m happy that we’re playing a few games. It’s good for us.”

One of the stand-out performers during Wednesday’s game in Hull was Matty Davies, who scored a hat-trick and set up two more goals.

Watkins expects his players to mirror Davies’ display on Humberside, as the season approaches its climax over the next few weeks.

“It is a big weekend coming up and we know that,” he said.

“Of course it’s made harder when we play two top teams like Basingstoke and Peterborough, as they are both on a good streak at the moment.

“The guys need to be prepared to play with commitment, be prepared to battle and do the little things that make such a big difference.

“It’s great that our best players in these games are our best players, and they make everybody a little bit better.

“When Weaves, Matty, Dougie and Silv, four of our best guys, are blocking so many shots and battling, it makes a big difference to everybody.”

Saturday’s game against Basingstoke Bison, at the Basingstoke Arena, starts at 6.30pm. Sunday visit of Peterborough Phantoms to Telford Ice Rink faces off at 6pm.