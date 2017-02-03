Shropshire estate agent joins national board

The National Association of Estate Agents has appointed a well-known Shropshire man as regional executive for the Midlands, covering Shropshire and all its neighbouring counties.

Russell Griffin, aged 47, is a partner in the countywide firm of Samuel Wood & Company, who have offices in Shrewsbury, Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Ludlow, as well as an affiliation to a Mayfair Office in London, and he joins the NAEA Executive Board with immediate effect.

An NAEA board member is the appointed representative for all member estate agents in a given area, providing support and liaison together with advice on national decisions and ongoing strategy for the property market.

Mark Bentley, vice president of the NAEA, said: “I have known Russell for many years and feel that his proven record covering three decades of hard work, professionalism, integrity and dedication to customer service, makes him an ideal person to handle all aspects of the property business.”

“Therefore, with his extensive industry and market knowledge, I am delighted that he is taking on this role and believe that his personal attitude will be an extremely valuable asset to our board, whilst also representing Shropshire and the other five counties under his wing in his role of regional executive for the whole of the Midlands.”

Russell, who lives near Shrewsbury and is married with a young son, commented: “This national appointment is a great honour and recognition of the efforts put in not only by myself, but also the whole team at Samuel Wood who work so hard towards the fine reputation gained within the county.

“I am very proud to have been recognised by this appointment.”