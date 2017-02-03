Shropshire Chamber presents cheques to local charities

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce presented cheques totalling over £1,100 to two local charities this week.

The money was raised from a raffle and auction of donated prizes at the chamber’s AGM and Christmas Lunch held at the Buckatree Hall Hotel in Telford.

Two cheques, each totalling £563 were given to Severn Hospice at Apley in Telford and to the Midlands Air Ambulance, which covers the region.

Handing over the proceeds was chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan, who commented: “Once again we were overwhelmed by the generosity of the Shropshire business community at our year end celebration event.

“It is clear and very rewarding that these very busy people still find the time to support local charities who do so much for our friends and loved ones.”

Lucy Ruff, fundraising manager of Severn Hospice, said: “We are very grateful to Shropshire Chamber and it’s members for this donation as all the money will be directed towards helping thousands of people throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales.”

Midlands Air Ambulance fundraiser Maria Jones, added: “The MAA is totally dependent on generous donations such as these, so our thanks again go to members of the business community for their continued kindness.”