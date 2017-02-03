Shropshire artists celebrate launch of new gallery

Shropshire artists are celebrating the launch of a brand new flagship art gallery thanks to the loan of a prominent large retail space in Shrewsbury town centre by Shropshire Council.

It now means that the Shropshire Visual Art Network (VAN), which has over 100 members including many professional artists, can stage larger exhibitions than it has ever done before.

At the same time the new 177 sqm ‘Street Gallery’, breathes life into a spacious retail unit that has been empty since December 2007.

The new gallery is located at 18/19 Shoplatch, on the street level of the Shrewsbury Market Hall complex of shops and offices. Shropshire Council is allowing VAN to operate in the space on a temporary basis for nine months.

Hilary Tillyard, of Shropshire VAN, said the new space was nearly 10 times bigger than the existing gallery that the group already runs within the Market Hall and it represented a fantastic opportunity for the county’s artists to showcase their work.

“The idea to allow us to take over the space on a temporary basis came from Shropshire Council and we are very grateful,” she said.

“It is a fantastic open space – perfect as an urban chic-style art gallery. It means we can exhibit a wider range of artworks and large paintings and sculpture and it will also give us the opportunity to stage workshops and demonstrations.

“It’s a space we have always dreamed of and it will support the vibrant Shrewsbury and Shropshire arts community. The response from the public so far has been hugely supportive with comments such as ‘this is just what Shrewsbury needs!’”

Van chairman and Shropshire councillor Miles Kenny said: “This is a turnaround for VAN. Big thanks to Shropshire Council for this wonderful space. It’s a double bonus as VAN is back on the street making use of an otherwise empty space.”

A Shropshire Council spokesman said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this space to the Visual Art Network on a temporary basis.

“The shop unit had been empty for many years. The council has been looking for a new shop tenant since it bought the Market Hall and shops in 2015. In the meantime the gallery will bring some life and vitality to what was an eyesore.

“It is an innovative temporary use of a council asset to support a valuable community project and provide a valuable new attraction to the public.”

Over 50 artists are currently exhibiting their work, including ceramics, paintings and sculpture.

Street Gallery was officially launched with an opening event on Thursday February 2, attracting around 100 guests including Shrewsbury Mayor Councillor Ioan Jones.

The gallery will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am to 4pm.