Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Bury

Shrewsbury Town face Bury on Saturday as the club aim to record a third straight home league win.

Ryan Yates became the eighth signing in the January transfer window on deadline day. Salop now have six loan players in their squad, but only five are permitted to be included on a matchday.

Barnsley loanee Stefan Payne is targeting his Shrewsbury debut, but the former Fulham and Gillingham striker may have to settle for a place on the bench.

AJ Leitch Smith is finally set to return after recovering from a knee injury. Alex Rodman (hamstring) should be fine to retain his place.

Salop’s last home win against Bury came in October 2015, thanks to goals from Sullay Kaikai and Abu Ogogo without reply.

However, Shrewsbury have won just three of their last 16 meetings against the Shakers.

Bury were busy on the final day of the transfer window bringing in Sylvain Deslandes, Tom Beadling, and Joe Murphy, from Wolves, Sunderland, and Huddersfield respectively.

Whilst the relegation candidates allowed Neil Danns, Tom Soares, and Jacob Bedeau to leave the club.

Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant, and ex Salop striker Ryan Lowe, could start.

Bury drew 3-3 with Salop’s fierce rivals Walsall last time out. Chris Brass’ side sit 21st in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 18. Deegan, 8. Ogogo, 23. Rodman, 19. Ladapo, 27. Roberts

Subs: 9. Humphrys, 10. Dodds, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd, 45. Payne, Yates

Bury: (4-3-3)

Murphy, 3. Leigh, 6. Kay, Beadling, 28. Moore, 18. Mellis, 4. Etuhu, 33. Brown, 38. Pennant, 39. Lowe, 12. Vaughan

Subs: Deslandes, 5. C. Burgess, 11. Pope, 13. Lainton, 20. S. Burgess, 25. Barnett, 29. Miller

Match Preview by: Ryan Hillback