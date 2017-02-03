Man exposes himself to woman at Battlefield Heritage Park in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself at the Battlefield Heritage Park in Shrewsbury on Wednesday.

Sometime between 2.25pm and 2.30pm, an unknown man approached a woman in her 70’s and asked her for the time.

He is then reported to have exposed himself to the victim before leaving in the direction of Battlefield church.

The man is described as white, around 20-years-old with short, dark hair and was clean shaven. He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a dark coloured jacket and was carrying a bright red motorcycle helmet.

The victim was uninjured and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with may have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 439s of 1 February.