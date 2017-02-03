Body of Bridgnorth man, David Smith, found in River Severn near Worcester

A body found in the River Severn near Worcester yesterday has been identified as missing man David Smith from Bridgnorth.

Formal identification was confirmed this morning and Mr Smith’s next of kin have been informed.

Mr Smith’s body was recovered from the River Severn at Holt Heath, near Worcester. Police were alerted at about 3.40pm yesterday following a report from a member of the public.

He was reported missing on Sunday afternoon, 27 November, and had last been seen in the New Street area of Bridgnorth at about 12.30am that day.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.