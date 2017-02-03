Attingham Park to star in new Channel 5 series Secrets of the National Trust

The National Trust has opened its doors to Channel 5 for a new series ‘Secrets of the National Trust’.

Attingham Park, the popular National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury will be the star of the show in the third episode of this six part series, scheduled to be shown on Tuesday 21 February at 9pm on Channel 5.

Host of the series, Alan Titchmarsh will find out about the Trust’s conservation work and discover the stories behind some of the stunning estates, historic houses and miles of breath taking countryside and coastline in the conservation charity’s care. Secrets of the National Trust will uncover hidden rooms, archaeological discoveries, surprising wildlife and, through the use of filming techniques such as drone cameras, viewers will gain a rare perspective of these fascinating buildings.

Saraid Jones, Research and Interpretation Officer, who features in the episode, said ”It was a wonderful experience to have Alan Titchmarsh and the film crew here, and a fantastic opportunity for Attingham to be part of the series! We carry out conservation work across the estate throughout the year and while he was here, Alan visited the Mansion to help us take down a painting in the Picture Gallery as part of our conservation work, had a go at some Georgian cooking in the kitchen, and headed up to see the Walled Garden restoration.”

Episode 3, filmed at Attingham looks at the history of the estate, including the important role of Thomas 2nd Lord Berwick and his wife Sophia who lived there in the early 1800s. The couple spent lavishly on landscaping the grounds and on treasures and artwork for the grand Regency Mansion before facing financial ruin and a bankruptcy sale in 1827.

The series will be shown on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesdays from 7 February, with the episode about Attingham shown on Tuesday 21 February.

The Mansion at Attingham is currently open for winter tours Friday-Sunday until 26 February, and the basement is open daily from Saturday 18 to Sunday 26 February. The Mansion will re-open daily for free-flow visits from 11am each day from Saturday 4 March. National Trust members and under 5s visit for free, admission charges apply for non-members.