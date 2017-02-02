Two cars seized during police clampdown on motoring offences in Telford

Two cars were seized and a number of drivers reported for motoring offences during an operation by police in Telford.

Officers from Telford Police Station were out during yesterday mornings rush hour, monitoring traffic on the A518 at Hortonwood.

The operation, which had been organised by PC Gary Lansdale, was looking at vehicles and drivers where documentation wasn’t in order or there were obvious issues with the vehicles themselves.

A number of drivers were reported for a variety of offences, and will either receive fixed penalty notices or be summonsed to court in due course and 21 ‘advisory notices’ were issued requiring minor vehicle faults such as blown light bulbs to be fixed.

PC Lansdale said: “The vast majority of motorists are completely law abiding and take the time and effort to make sure their vehicles are in proper working order.

“It’s grossly unfair on them that a small minority insist on driving without tax, insurance or an MOT, or even without a driving licence which ultimately can have a knock on effect for everyone else.

“With the darker mornings and poor weather we experience this time of year, it’s imperative that vehicle lights, windscreen wipers and tyres for example are all in good condition and working properly.”

He added “This has been the latest in a series of similar road checks in recent weeks and I would like to reassure people we are not stopping every single vehicle, unnecessarily delaying people on their journeys.

“We are using the latest ANPR technology which can instantly identify passing vehicles which are of specific interest to police.”