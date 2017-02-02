Patients advised to use alternatives to A&E as demand for services increase

Doctors are advising people to consider using alternatives to accident and emergency units as local hospitals face an increase in demand for services.

Leading doctors are advising people suffering from minor illness or injuries to use other more appropriate health services and allow hospitals to focus on those people with serious conditions, who need to be seen urgently.

Dr John Jones, a Consultant Gastroenterologist and Deputy Medical Director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, said:

“Our hospitals continue to face incredibly high levels of demand, as are hospitals across the country.

“In the first three days of this week alone, we saw almost 1,000 patients attending our A&E Departments.

“Of these, a total of 303 arrived by ambulance. A total of 251 people who attended our A&Es were admitted, while a further 211 were admitted to our hospitals during these three days after being referred to our Acute Medical Units.

“We know that for some, a journey to A&E is essential; but we also know that there are many people who do not need the specialist care that our A&Es provide.

“Once again we would ask people to please think carefully about alternative local services. These do not provide less of a service for non-urgent conditions, but can help people avoid what can be a lengthy and stressful visit to hospital.”

Dr Jo Leahy, Chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “People with life-threatening conditions will always receive the highest priority in A&E. That means that other people who attend may have extremely long waits. We would urge people to use other local alternatives that are available.”

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of Shropshire CCG added: “Your own GP practice, Shropdoc, NHS 111 or local pharmacies are all great places to seek medical advice from for minor injuries or illnesses, which mean a long wait at A&E is not needed, and those that need to be seen urgently, can be.”

Alternative sources of care for non-critical ailments are:

– Go to a local pharmacy – they can provide advice and treat a range of minor illnesses and conditions.

– NHS 111 – Call 111 for free from any phone 24 hours a day 7 days a week, and you can quickly access appropriate health information and advice

– Minor Injuries Units around the county can treat a range of minor conditions without the need to travel to an A&E department

– You can also book urgent appointments at GP practices, often for the same day or if you are poorly out of normal working hours, you can call Shropdoc the GP Out-of-Hours service on 0333 222 66 55.