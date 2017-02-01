Shropshire inventors get chance to turn their ideas into reality

Inventors and innovators can turn their business ideas into reality at a series of workshops being delivered by a team of specialists in Shropshire.

The programme, called SPARKpreneur, is being run by Shropshire-based business growth specialists Good2Great and the workshops are free of charge.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in partnership with the University of Wolverhampton, the programme is open to people across Shropshire, the Midlands and the Marches.

Johnny Themans, of Good2Great, said it was an exciting project specifically aimed at entrepreneurs in the biomedical, science, technology, engineering, mathematics and creative fields.

He said: “This is an absolutely fantastic opportunity for those people who have an amazing idea but don’t know how to move it forward.

“The workshops and seminars will help people learn how to commercialise their ideas so they can reap the rewards for their invention – it’s about turning their ideas into reality.

“The programme is free of charge, funded by the ERDF in partnership with the University of Wolverhampton, with support from the West Midlands AHSN and the UCL Biomedical Research Centre.

“Delivered through engaging seminars and workshops, along with one-to-one coaching from a team of specialist innovation advisors, people will be guided through the process of unlocking the potential of their idea.

“It’s really exciting and we are delighted to be part of the project.”

Among the experts on the programme team is Tim Luft, a pioneer in the field of virtual reality and 3D simulation, Rhys Morgan, who is a highly experienced chartered electrical engineer and sales-led business director, and Gary Halpin, who has more than 25 years’ senior level experience in industry.

The workshops are being held in the coming months at different venues in Telford and Shrewsbury.

For more information and to sign up, visit the website at www.sparkpreneur.co.uk or email info@sparkpreneur.co.uk