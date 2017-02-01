Shrewsbury Town loan Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates

Shrewsbury Town leave it late to confirm the loan signing of midfielder Ryan Yates from Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old becomes Salop’s eighth signing of the January window. The club now have six loan players on their books, but only five are permitted in a match day squad.

Yates is highly rated by the former European Cup winners Nottingham Forest. Whilst Yates is yet to make a first team appearance for Forest, he has played 19 games for Barrow, scoring twice, in a loan spell before Christmas.

The midfielder joins Aristote Nsiala, Alex Rodman, Freddie Ladapo, Bryn Morris, Tyler Roberts, Stephen Humphrys, and Stefan Payne, in becoming a Salop player this month.

Manager Paul Hurst has hailed the signing of Yates.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “The boy did extremely well for Barrow in his loan period and they went on a tremendous run.

“He had a lot of positive feedback from his time there and I think when he left they suffered a bit in the short term.

“He’s got a mature attitude and a winning mentality and I think for the group he will bring more of that despite him being a young lad.

“Everything that we’ve seen and heard from him works into what we have here, and we know that it adds more competition to the midfield area, where for me we were one light because you never know what’s going to happen with injuries and suspensions.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback