Shrewsbury College to host annual High Sheriff’s Young Citizenship Awards

Shrewsbury College will play host to the annual High Sheriff’s Young Citizenship Awards which celebrates exceptional young people throughout Shropshire.

The High Sheriff’s award, now in its 12th year continues to showcase the many endeavours carried out by young people (aged 18 years and under) who participate in activities within schools and the wider community and gain the skills and experiences to cope with life and the challenges it brings.

Nominations for this year’s awards are open and the ceremony will be held on 20 March with the current High Sheriff, Mrs Christine Holmes JP, presenting certificates to all nominees and selecting stand-out winners for special recognition.

“These annual awards are a wonderful showcase for the altruistic efforts of the youth of our county and really demonstrate both the compassion and imagination of the next generation” said Mrs Holmes.

“I would encourage all of Shropshire’s schools, colleges and youth organisations to get involved and put forward their many deserving young people.”

This year’s event will be hosted by Shrewsbury Colleges Group at their London Road campus.

“We are delighted to once again assist with the organising and running of such a special evening. It is a pleasure to celebrate the generosity, kindness and determination of our young people who regularly work exceptionally hard to support others.” said Lyn Surgeon, Interim Principal and Chief Executive Officer.

Shrewsbury College last hosted the awards in 2015 when the two winners included: Alex Sperling, from Newport Girls High School, who ran a series of fundraising and awareness activities at school in aid of the charity Delete Blood Cancer, and Georgina Morris, from Bishops Castle Community College, for raising money to support a child in Birmingham Hospital and decorating houses for adults with mental health issues, amongst other activities.

Links to the nomination form have been sent direct to schools and youth organisations who will make the submissions. The closing date is the 24 February.