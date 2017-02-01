New year promotion as Ed becomes marketing manager

Ed Glover hasn’t looked back since swapping the motor trade for the caravan industry with award-winning dealership Salop Leisure.

The 25-year-old began the new year with promotion to marketing manager with the Shrewsbury-based business and is looking forward to continuing to promote the successful business, which has a workforce of more than 200.

“I am looking forward to bringing new and exciting opportunities to the business and working closely with staff and customers,” said Ed, who joined the company in 2012 as assistant marketing manager after three years working in the motor trade with Arthurs of Oswestry.

“I have enjoyed learning about the industry and meeting customers over the past five years and that experience has helped me to develop my career.

“My favourite part of the job is speaking to customers who are always happy and excited about their purchase. Whereas car ownership is a necessity, owning a caravan is aspirational.

“Owning a caravan in the past may have been considered something an older person would do, but not any longer. It’s now very popular and cool, especially with young families.”

Ed, who lives in Shrewsbury, faces an exciting year with the company set to open a pioneering £4 million touring and glamping resort, Love2Stay, on 22 acres of land adjoining the headquarters at Easter.

A former Shrewsbury Sixth Form College student, he opted to get a job instead to continuing academic studies after achieving three A levels.