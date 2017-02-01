Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do members kick off year with a flurry of medals

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do members have kicked the year off with a flurry of medals at a national competition.

Aaron Smith, 11, not only won bronze for patterns in a category of 9 junior students, he also went on to win gold for sparring! This is only Aaron’s second competition and he won all three of his fights with skill and by responding to coaching.

Meanwhile the adults faced their own challenges, with Robert Hall returning to competitive TKD after an 18 month break; red belt David Rowley fighting against 2nd and 5th Dan students; and Aubrey Round making his competitive debut – in the black belt veterans category. Their tenacity and hard work back at base camp at St Leonard’s School on Innage Lane has paid off with bronze for sparring for both Robert (middleweight men’s) and Aubrey (heavyweight men’s); plus silver for David in the heavyweight category! David also matched this with another silver medal from the patterns event, beating his nerves to perform a strong pattern.

Youngster Jack Light competed well and is developing nicely although wasn’t able to bring a medal home and Jack Milner supported his team mates. They are now focused on their next grading, in March.

Instructor Gary Plant said the team had responded well to feedback and are keener than ever.