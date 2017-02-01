Back to Bacharach comes to Oakengates Theatre this February

Back to Bacharach, which celebrates the magical music of Burt Bacharach, one of the most accomplished popular composers of the 20th Century is heading to Oakengates Theatre this February.

Bacharach who together with Hal David penned some of the most memorable and iconic hits that stand the test of time.

This exciting production is performed by three of the finest west end singers accompanied by a live ten piece band recreating Burt Bacharach’s timeless hits.

Songs featured in the show include Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Arthur’s Theme, Always Something There To Remind Me, Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer For You, Magic Moments, Walk On By, What’s New Pussycat?, 24 Hours from Tulsa, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and many more.

Songs everyone will remember and fall in love with again.

Back To Bacharach is a fantastic show for all ages, friends and family!

Back to Bacharach have partnered with Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s leading breast cancer charity. Breast Cancer Now supports world class breast cancer research across the UK and Ireland and believes that if we all act now, by 2050, breast cancer will have taken its last life. That’s why Back to Bacharach are pleased to be supporting this worthy charity by donating £1 from each theatre ticket sold, and committing to raise a minimum of £10,000 by doing so.

Back to Bacharach is at Oakengates Theatre @ The Place on Saturday 11 February at 7.30pm.

To book tickets see http://theplacetelford.com.