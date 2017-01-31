Woman cut free following two car collision in Telford

A woman was taken to hospital after being cut free from a car following a collision in Telford last night.

The crash happened on Lawley Drive at just after 7pm and involved two cars.

The woman was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters using Holmatro equipment wans was taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service

Both vehicles were made safe by the fire services.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands AMbulance Service.